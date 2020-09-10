DHEC’s Public Health Director moving to Ohio as state’s new health department leader

Dr. Joan Duwve had worked in South Carolina since April

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A public health figure that had appeared at several news conferences along Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) over the last few months is moving on to a new position.

After serving as the Public Health Director for South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) since April, Dr. Joan Duwve is heading to Ohio to lead the state’s Department of Health.

Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) confirmed the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

A native Ohioan, Dr. Duwve had previously served as the Associate Dean of Practice for the Indiana University Richard Fairbanks School of Public Health. She also served as the Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana State Department of Health and the Medical Director for the Department’s Division of Public Health and Preparedness. Prior to her time in public health, she practiced family medicine in Indiana for 11 years.

She received an M.D. from Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Public Health degree from Michigan University. She got her Bachelor’s Degree at Ohio State University.

On Twitter, Gov. DeWine said:

“(Dr. Duwve) shares my passion for and commitment to children’s issues and many other pressing public health issues, including substance use treatment and prevention, lead paint awareness and remediation, suicide prevention, smoking cessation, and injury prevention.”

Dr. Duwve becomes the second high-profile figure from DHEC to depart from the agency since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Dr. Rick Toomey, who served as the department head, resigned back in May.

ABC Columbia has reached out to DHEC for comment, as well as to see if they have started the search for her successor.