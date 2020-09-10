Kershaw County schools using innovative temperature reading technology for students, staff

The district is using the Feevr thermal temperature checkers at all of their schools and at the district office

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) — Kershaw County students and staff are going through a new type of screening before they start a school day.

Through the use of thermal temperature checks and an app that screens for symptoms, some administrators say this is the best way for a school day to run safely.

Students and staff with the Kershaw County School District now start their days by walking in front of a smartphone mounted on a tripod in the school office.

“So the software is very straightforward, it’s taking a Flir camera, which is a very well-known brand in the thermal space, using the computing device which is a mobile phone, and then putting our app on it. It’s simply just looking at a small spot on your forehead, and it’s reading your skin temperature, and giving a green box for good, and a red box for secondary screening,” said Todd Dunphy, the Founder and COO of X-Labs, the company that makes the Feevr thermal temperature checker and Pre-Check symptom screener.

Kershaw County has installed Feevr technology at all of their schools and at their district offices. They also had staff download an app called Pre-Check (stylized with the symbolic check), which encourages them to get COVID-19 tested at least once a week and has them check their temperature and symptoms before leaving for school that day.

With around half of their 11,000 students back in the classroom, some Kershaw County administrators told ABC Columbia having this technology is key towards keeping student health under control.

“Having a process for them to come in and feel safe, we’re reading the temperatures easily, they’re going onto classrooms, that’s the best thing for them to be at this time,” said Dr. Chantelle Baker, the Principal of Stover Middle School in Elgin.

Even though this school year will be anything but normal, Kershaw County educators want this technology to give students and staff peace of mind.

“I hope it demonstrates to our community our willingness to go above and beyond as well as possible, to ensure the safest and cleanest and healthiest environment possible for their children, and the same thing for our staff members,” Dr. Shane Robbins, the Superintendent of the Kershaw County School District, told ABC Columbia.

Currently, Kershaw County has three types of learning models that began Tuesday: face-to-face instruction, a live, synchronous e-learning campus, and an asynchronous e-learning experience.