Suspect arrested for fatal hit and run on 11th Street in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one man is arrested for a hit and run that killed a pedestrian Sunday.

Authorities say Timothy Thompson is charged with leaving the scene with death for the incident at 11th Street near Maple Street.

According to investigators, around 1 a.m., Thompson was driving when he went off the right side of the road and hit Bruce Gibbs, 33, who was on the sidewalk.

Officials say Gibbs died on scene and Thompson didn’t stop to help render aid to him.

Thompson was taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center.