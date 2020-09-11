3 inmates die in a week span after positive COVID results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)–Officials said three inmates at a South Carolina prison have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the death toll at the facility up to five. The South Carolina Department of Corrections said 61-year-old Terry Lee Alewine, 73-year-old Paul Earl Jeter, and 78-year-old Sam Harold Smith suffered from coronavirus-related deaths this week at Broad River Correctional Institution. Officials said 21 inmates have died in the corrections system after testing positive for COVID-19. All three men had underlying medical conditions before they were diagnosed with COVID. As of Thursday morning, 360 inmates and 54 staff members at Broad River have tested positive for COVID-19.