Columbia Police identify persons of interest in connection to Babcock Building Fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say the persons of interest they were searching for in connection with the fire at the Babcock Building Saturday, have been identified.

Police say the persons of interest are being interviewed by investigators to gather more information about the incident.

 Columbia Police say they still need Crimestoppers tips about the fire.

You are asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

 

