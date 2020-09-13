Investigators on scene Sunday at site of fire at Babcock Building

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Crews were on scene Sunday at the historic Babcock Building off Bull Street after fire tore through the building Saturday.

Columbia Fire department Investigators say they, along with Columbia Police, will be heading the investigation with assistance from SLED and ATF.

The 3 alarm fire started around 6:30am and burned for more than 7 hours Saturday. 50 firefighters were on scene.

Columbia Police and Fire say they are searching for persons of interest in connection with the fire.

Columbia Police announced that they are releasing several surveillance pictures of at least six persons of interest who were seen in the area at the time of the fire.

Investigators say they want to identify and locate the people who may have valuable information to help in the case. The group also occupied a red truck at the time, say Police.

Police say if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the persons of interest, the vehicle or the fire itself to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.