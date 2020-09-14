Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announces she has tested positive for COVID-19

The Lieutenant Governor encourages anyone who feels mildly sick to get tested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (R-SC) announced on Twitter Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lieutenant Governor, 53, said she was feeling unwell Thursday, and promptly began to self-quarantine. She was tested Friday, and found out Saturday that she tested positive.

In the same post, Evette said she’s only been experiencing mild symptoms, and that her husband, David, has been taking good care of her. She encourages anyone, even if they’re feeling minor symptoms, to get tested and avoid spreading the virus to others.

Shortly after the Lieutenant Governor made her announcement, Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) tweeted that he and his wife, Peggy, are glad to see that Evette is feeling better, and that this is a reminder that the virus can affect anyone and that South Carolinians must stay vigilant.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office said the Governor and First Lady were tested for COVID-19 after finding out about Evette’s diagnosis. The Governor’s Office says both tested negative. McMaster and Evette were last seen together at Darlington Raceway back on September 6.

As of Monday, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said there have been 130,256 COVID-19 cases and 2,922 confirmed deaths from the virus in South Carolina.