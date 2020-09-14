Richland Co. Councilwoman to host free mask distribution

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Councilwoman Joyce Dickerson is hosting a drive through style free COVID-19 mask giveaway to continue to the county’s efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

This event is being held at the County continues to have a mandate in place making face coverings of some type required. On August 21st, County Council approved the ordinance making face coverings a requirement and since it has been extended and will run through November 6, 2020.

Richland County says they have a countywide effort to give away as much protective equipment as possible to make it easier for residents to follow the requirement, keep them, their families and members of the community safe. The County has around 67 thousand disposable masks that in the next few weeks they plan to distribute at various locations across the county.

According to The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19. And according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control ( DHEC) Richland County has been one of the Midlands locations with the highest volume of cases since the pandemic began.

As of Monday September 14, 2020, the DHEC website reported 13,242 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 209 deaths related to COVID-19 in Richland County alone.

Councilwoman Dickerson who represents the District 2 says,

“County Council and Richland County have continually looked for ways to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dickerson, who represents District 2. “I’m hosting this event to provide another opportunity for people to get free face coverings and information about the importance of wearing masks.”

Friday’s event will be a drive through style give away set to take place, September 18th 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the former Walmart Neighborhood Market site, located at 3603 Broad River Road, Columbia. The masks will be given out in packs of two on a first-come, first-serve basis. No proof of residency is required.

For more information on the mask ordinance and upcoming mask distribution events in Richland County, visit www.richlandcountysc.gov/facemasks.