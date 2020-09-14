COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A man wanted for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend and her two-year-old daughter was shot Sunday by law enforcement officers in the Columbia area.

The shooting happened at the Aloft Columbia Harbison Hotel on Lanneau Court around 10:30 p.m.

According to RCSD, its investigators were contacted by the Rochester Police Department in Minnesota on Sunday that Renard Lydell Carter, 29, was in the Columbia area.

Investigators believed Carter had come to the Columbia area with the intent of killing an ex-girlfriend. RCSD deputies found the woman and moved her to a safe place.

Carter was shot after deputies say he opened the door to his hotel room and pointed a weapon at officers. Two Lexington County deputies and one SLED agent shot at Carter, hitting him multiple times.

RCSD was asked by SLED to investigate the shooting.

In a release sent Monday, RCSD explained:

“RCSD continued to investigate Carter’s potential wherabouts while in Columbia, until he ended up in a room at the Aloft Columbia Harbison hotel (217 Lanneau Court). At that time, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and SLED were notified, as the hotel is in Lexington County.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department, LCSD and SLED attempted to talk Carter out of the room from outside the door. During that time, Carter claimed to have an assault rifle in his possession and threatened to shoot officers.

At approximately 10:10 p.m., Carter opened the door and pointed a weapon at the officers. Two Lexington County deputies and one SLED agent fired on Carter, striking him multiple times in the upper body. The weapon Carter pointed at officers was a BB gun. No officers were injured.

Carter was taken to the hospital for treatment where he remains. Once released, he will be held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

The two Lexington County deputies involved in the shooting – Sgt. Aaron Poole and Inv. Frank Ramunni – have been placed on paid administrative leave, per their department’s policy. Sgt. Poole has been with Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for 14 years, Inv. Ramunni for five years.

Special Agent Salvatore Cirencione with SLED has been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of this investigation. Agent Cirencione has been with the agency for five years.