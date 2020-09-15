Dabo Swinney and Bryan Bresee speak to the media ahead of week two matchup with The Citadel

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the first time since 1964, the Clemson Tigers will be playing in front of less than 20,000 fans at Death Valley.

Due to COVID restrictions, approximately 19,000 fans will be in the seats this weekend to watch the Tigers’ week two matchup with The Citadel, something that no player or coach on this team has ever experienced in a home game.

But head coach Dabo Swinney and freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee say the limited crowd won’t dampen the mood for this unusual home opener. They spoke with the media today ahead of Saturday’s kickoff.