Prisma Health launches campaign for affordable flu vaccines

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health has launched a system-wide campaign to provide reduced-cost flu vaccines in 11 counties throughout the Midlands and Upstate. This campaign is being offered through Prisma’s physicians offices, hospitals, medical clinics, community outreach and business health-sites.

Prisma Health hopes to vaccinate over 200,000 people through the upcoming flu season, a record for the health organization.

Doctors stress the importance of being vaccinated for the flu this year, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 this year, which means everyone is at risk for the potential of having COVID-19 and flu at the same time. That could be catastrophic for many patients.” said Dr. Saria Saccocio of Prisma Health.

Beginning on September 15, all Prisma Health hospital-based drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in the Upstate will offer flu vaccines during the following hours.

Greenville Memorial Hospital, weekdays, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Baptist Easley Hospital, weekdays, 8 a.m.-noon.

Laurens County Memorial Hospital, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Oconee Memorial Hospital, Tuesdays, 7-11 a.m.

Greer Memorial Hospital, weekdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

For the Midlands, the Richland Hospital-based COVID-19 testing site located at 14 Medical Park garage in Columbia will also provide flu vaccines from 9 a.m-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m-1 p.m. on Sundays starting September 15. Tuomey Hospital in Sumter will offer drive-thru flu immunizations starting September 29 and will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m.-4:40 p.m.

Prisma Health wants to make the vaccine as accessible as possible and is providing sites offering a limited number of free immunizations.

Free flu vaccine clinics in the Upstate can be found at the following locations.

Sept. 19, Hillcrest Hospital, 9 a.m.– 12 p.m., drive-thru clinic for adults 18 and up.

Sept. 24, Patewood Hospital, 4-7 p.m., drive-thru and walk-in clinic

Sept. 30, Washington Baptist Church, Greer, 4:30–7 p.m., walk-in clinic.

Oct. 5, Center for Family Medicine, Greer, 5-7 p.m., drive-thru clinic.

Oct. 6, Trailblazer Park, Travelers Rest, 2–7 p.m. This drive-thru event includes walk-up option for walkers and cyclists using the nearby Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Oct. 19, Center for Family Medicine, Greer, 5-7 p.m., drive-thru clinic.

Oct. 21, Greer Soup Kitchen, Greer,11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., walk-in clinic.

Those seeking a free flu shot in the Midlands can find them at these drive-thru locations. Walk-in immunizations are only available at the Nine Medical Park location.

Oct. 3 Lower Richland High School, Hopkins, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. First Baptist Church, Camden, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 6-29 Prisma Health, Nine Medical Park Lobby, Columbia, 3-6 p.m.

Oct. 10 Dent Middle School, Columbia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sumter High School, Sumter, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 17 St. Andrews Middle School, Columbia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fairfield Middle School, Winnsboro, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 25 Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Dreher High School, Columbia, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Oct. 31 W.A. Perry Middle School, Columbia, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Eau Claire High School, Columbia, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.



Masks are required in order to receive a flu vaccine. Prisma Health will provide masks for those that do not have one.

For more information, visit PrismaHealth.org/Flu.