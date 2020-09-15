USDA Undersecretary visits Harvest Hope

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– USDA Undersecretary Greg Ibach visited Harvest Hope food bank on Tuesday. Harvest Hope is a part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program which seeks to provide local distributors with fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat products which they then provide to families in need.

Ibach says the program is especially important in states like South Carolina when other states have not been able to provide adequate fruits and vegetables like this past April.

The program has provided American families with over 86 million food boxes so far.