Emergency officials on stand-by as remnants of Hurricane Sally roll through Midlands

National Weather Service predicts the Midlands will receive 4-6 inches of rain through the night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As the remnants of Hurricane Sally make their way towards the Midlands, emergency responders are getting ready in case there’s significant flooding.

Over the years, the City of Columbia has seen the effects of heavy rainfall take form on some of their roadways.

With a Flash Flood Watch put in place by the National Weather Service, Columbia’s Director of Public Works Robert Anderson said his team is clearing the roads and taking precautions to make sure the streets aren’t too overwhelmed with water.

“We’re pre-staging some barricades in our flood-prone areas, so our response time is a little bit quicker. If we can keep our draining system clean, we can handle an inch or two an hour,” Anderson said.

The National Weather Service says the Midlands could see up to four to six inches of rain through Friday.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) Director Kim Stenson says his team has been keeping in touch with counties in case they need to help out in any way, but says any state response will depend on if there’s a large demand for assistance.

“These events right now, up to 4-6 inches, is not terribly unusual in South Carolina. We usually have a couple of incidents like this every year, and they generally don’t require any level of state assistance,” Stenson said.

Even with the heavy rain set to sweep through the area, the South Carolina Highway Patrol encourages drivers to avoid low-lying areas and be prepared if they have to go out on the roads.

“All too often we see these flash-storms happen where we see flash storms happen where it dumps a lot of rain, and we see roads get flooded, and people make the poor decision to drive through it,” said Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. “Don’t put yourself in jeopardy, don’t put us in jeopardy. Do the right thing.”

Ashley Hunter with the City of Cayce said emergency officials are getting ready in case flooding occurs on their streets. In a statement released to ABC Columbia, she said:

“The City of Cayce and the Cayce Department of Public Safety will be monitoring all areas of the city; especially those low lying areas that are more prone to flooding. We have barricades ready if roadways need to be closed as well as extra officers on standby in case they are needed. The Cayce swift water rescue team is standing by and available. Our Parks Department has secured the Cayce Riverwalk, though there are no new closures at this time. Our firefighters are also prepared to assist in cutting downed trees. We ask that our citizens do not attempt to drive through flooded streets and heed all road barriers. If there is an after hours non-emergency, Cayce residents can call 803-794-0567.”

Hunter also said Cayce citizens can follow their social media accounts for any important updates.

SCEMD officials recommend people download their app and to sign up for CodeRed alerts.