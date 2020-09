Gov. McMaster signs COVID-19 Absentee Voting Bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster signed the COVID-19 Absentee Voting Bill which allows all South Carolinians to vote by absentee ballot for the upcoming election.

This comes a day after the South Carolina House of Representatives voted to pass the bill.

After debate both sides of the General Assembly passed the COVID-19 Absentee voting bill.

It allows all voters to cast absentee ballots in the upcoming election.