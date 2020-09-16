Ribbon cutting ceremony held at Camden Riverfront Environmental Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony held at Camden Riverfront Environmental Park, marking the completion of the first part of a project which has been ongoing for about eight years.

A $500,000 grant has turned the former wastewater lagoon into a recreational space. This park also provides public access to the Wateree River.

Several phases of the project are still to come, including an event stage for live music.