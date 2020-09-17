SC DEW: Unemployment insurance claims decrease in SC

(Courtesy: SC DEW) Officials report a decrease in unemployment insurance claims in the week of Sept. 6 - 12.

(Courtesy: SC DEW) Unemployment insurance claims map for the week of Sept. 6 - 12.



SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce say they saw a decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week.

Officials say in the claim week of September 6 – 12, 4,283 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance in South Carolina.

According to SC DEW, that’s a decrease of 830 initial claims from the week prior.

On their intrastate map showing unemployment insurance claims by counties, Richland County had the highest number of claims in the state at 438.

The department says in the last 26 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 739,643 in South Carolina.

Officials say SC DEW has paid more than $4 billion in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others)

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program ($600 per week)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (extension of benefits for 13 weeks)

Extended Benefits (Additional 16 weeks of benefits after PEUC)

The U.S. Department of Labor reported today that 860,000 Americans lost their jobs and filed for unemployment insurance last week.

Officials say that is the lowest since the pandemic began, but the numbers are not directly comparable to many of the earlier weeks as the department changed its methodology used to seasonally adjust the data.

The department says this method removes the influence of predictable seasonal patterns like back to school schedules and major holidays from the data.

According to the department, more than 29.7 million people are still claiming unemployment benefits through all programs as of the week ending on Aug. 29.