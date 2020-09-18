Fort Jackson working with MUSC to provide free COVID-19 testing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials from Fort Jackson say they are partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina to offer free coronavirus testing for individuals with authorized post access.

The testing will be available September 22 and 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m, with the main day for retirees and Veteran Health Identification Card holders being September 22. The drive-through testing location can be found off Marion Street near the Palmetto Falls Water Park.

Medical providers and testing resources will be supplied by MUSC. Officials say they will be able to test roughly 500 people per day. All individuals must follow posted COVID-19 guidelines, wear a mask and have a valid photo ID.

“It’s extremely important for [retirees and beneficiaries] to come on and get tested,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We need to do the right thing so that we can help protect others.”

Results are expected to take three to five days. Individuals can also track their test results online.