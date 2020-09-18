Raising awareness over veteran suicide during National Suicide Prevention Month

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — We can all help to prevent suicide. This month helps raise awareness over that, as September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

It’s especially important for veterans, as they’re at higher risk for suicide than the average person.

“Suicide prevention is the number one clinical priority for the VA system. And so that makes September a really important month for us,” said Dr. Peter Warren, Manager of the Suicide Prevention Program with the Columbia VA Health Care System.

September is a time to highlight the toll that suicide has on everyone, including veterans and their families.

“During my 24 years in the Army, I deployed six times. And each time I came back, I was a little bit different. I was having more anger issues, I was more withdrawn, I was having more problems with expressing emotions,” said Army veteran Andew Selking.

Statistically, veterans are at higher risk of suicide, just by virtue of being a veteran.

“Veterans, having been active duty, are more likely to have seen things, done things, experience things that the average civilian never would dream of,” said Warren. “In the general population, we see about 50,000 deaths by suicide every year, and that’s just over the U.S. entirely. Veterans make up about 20% of that number. Now, that’s actually really noteworthy when you consider that 20% of the U.S. population doesn’t have prior military service. Only about 5-6% of the population are veterans.”

“Different stressors started to kind of pile on, and I started feeling like I wanted to hurt somebody that I worked with. And I realized that that was really not good so I kind of turned inside on myself, and I started thinking about hurting myself,” said Selking.

Selking is just one veteran who is thankful for the VA’s programs. He said it’s important that people be aware of the services available. For any veteran who may be struggling, don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for help.

“It’s an illness just as if you were having cancer or anything else. And so getting help is really no different than you would get help for any physical illness,” said Selking.

“If we don’t raise awareness to this, people don’t know what’s available to them,” said Warren.

“I have purpose again, and that was part of the thing that mental illness did for me, it kind of took away my purpose,” said Selking. “You’re worth it. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, and things can get better.”

There are resources available for you if you or a loved one needs help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. If you’re a veteran, you can reach the veteran crisis line by dialing that and pressing 1.