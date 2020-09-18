State leadership, representatives respond to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – As news spread of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing Friday night, local, state and national leaders representing South Carolina have responded to the news of her death.

The Supreme Court of the United States announced Friday that Justice Ginsburg died from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

While I had many differences with her on legal philosophy, I appreciate her service to our nation. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.May she Rest In Peace. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

Tonight we honor the incredible legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A champion of equal rights for all Americans, she taught us how to stand for what is right & just. Thank you for your years of service to our nation, Justice Ginsburg. — Bob Caslen (@Bob_Caslen) September 19, 2020

There are people who have an outsized impact on this world. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was such a person. Her unwavering commitment to justice for all is her living legacy. Rest In Peace. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) September 19, 2020

This is 2020. 😢

God bless you, your leadership & your service Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 🙏🏾#NotoriousRBG https://t.co/BHGzfgt8tC — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) September 18, 2020

Justice Ginsburg was one of our nation’s greatest legal minds and a giant in the fight for civil rights and equality. This is a devastating loss for our country and tonight I’m praying for her loved ones. https://t.co/8IyevcYbW6 — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg devoted her life to serving our nation. Tonight, our country mourns a true trailblazer, our prayers are with her friends and family during this extremely painful time. — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) September 19, 2020

My sincerest condolences go out to the loved ones of Justice Ginsburg tonight. Praying for them to experience peace. — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) September 19, 2020

Marie and I are praying for the friends and family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Tonight, the Supreme Court and the United States have lost a public servant who upheld the rule of law. — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) September 19, 2020

