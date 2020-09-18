“We’re doing what we’re meant to do”: Village Idiot Pizza celebrates 30th anniversary

Brian and Kelly Glynn have owned the popular pizza place since 2003, expanding to three Midlands locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One of the Midland’s longest-running pizza places is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Over the last three decades, Village Idiot Pizza has served thousands of customers at their three Columbia locations, including their flagship location in Five Points.

With some dough, cheese, and Marinara sauce, Brian Glynn and his wife Kelly have found the ingredients to bring all sorts of people in the Capital City together.

“It can feed a whole family, kids love it, college kids love it, grown-ups love it. Pizza’s just one of those things where it’s a meal, it’s shareable,” Glynn said.

Both Brian and Kelly Glynn have worked at Village Idiot since they were in their 20’s, ultimately taking control of the pizza restaurant in 2003.

Over the last 17 years, Village Idiot has spread its footprint from its original Five Points location, opening spots near Olympia Mills and on Forest Drive.

“If you get a pizza in Five Points, it’s got to be the same as a pizza in Forest Acres, the same in Olympia,” Glynn said.

In addition to serving up smiles with their pizza, the Glynn’s have also been very active in the community, hosting fundraisers like Pizza for Preemie’s to support the March of Dimes every year.

“It’s the most rewarding thing to know that you are a part of the community, and people count on you, and you can have fun giving them a good meal or a good time,” Glynn said.

As for the next 30 years, Glynn says he hopes more people can make meaningful memories while having a slice of pizza.

“Making people happy is in both of our blood, and I think we’re doing what we’re meant to do,” Glynn said.

Village Idiot has three locations: in Five Points (2009 Devine Street), Forest Acres (4517 Forest Drive), and in Olympia Mills (612 Whaley Street).