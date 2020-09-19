Carolina Opens 2020 Season With Win Over Georgia Southern

COLUMBIA, SC — South Carolina men’s soccer earned a 2-0 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night at Stone Stadium. Featuring in Carolina’s first athletics event in 192 days, the Gamecocks shined on their way to their first season-opening win since 2018.

Sophomore Logan Frost swept in with a goal assisted by Brian Banahan in the 31-minute mark to put the Gamecocks on top,1-0, and from there Carolina never looked back as it remained undefeated in eight tries all-time against the Eagles.

This marked the second-straight year Frost scored in the opening match of a season.

Both teams fought through first-game nerves and mistakes as the second half looked to be heading toward a scoreless 45 minutes until a costly mistake at the hands of the Georgia Southern keeper allowed the Gamecocks a nearly free shot at the goal with less than 10 seconds left.

Banahan finished the match with the unassisted goal in the 90-minute mark of the game.

The Gamecocks out-shot Georgia Southern, 15-6, and held a 9-0 advantage in corners.

Carolina remains home on this three-game home stand to open the year when it plays host to Georgia State on Sept. 24.