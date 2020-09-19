Lexington Police investigating suspicious death

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Police say they are investigating a suspicious death.

According to detectives, Saturday around 1:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to Hickory Hill mobile home park, located at 142 Industrial Blvd., regarding a woman who was found dead inside of her residence.

Police say an investigation is underway to determine how the woman died. The coroner was also on scene, along with a criminal investigation division.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area of the Hickory Hill neighborhood, from last night through Saturday morning, to contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569.

You can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll-free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).