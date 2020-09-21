DHEC: 393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced its most recent coronavirus data.

According to DHEC, there are 393 confirmed new cases and 13 confirmed deaths. This brings South Carolina’s total to 134,884 confirmed cases with 3,040 confirmed deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says 4,120 tests were conducted on Sunday, with a percent positive rate of 9.5%.

To find coronavirus testing near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.