The Midlands remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Midlands joins the rest of the country in mourning the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Known for her progressive votes and career as a lawyer championing equal rights for women, members of the Midlands reflect on the impact of Ginsburg’s life.

The body of Ginsburg will lie in repose at the United States Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday.