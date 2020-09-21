U.S. Surgeon General visits ‘Surge’ testing in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning this week, you may be able to give yourself a nasal swab coronavirus test as part of a new federal effort that kicked off in Columbia.

The U.S. Surgeon general visited Columbia on Saturday to introduce the new surge testing, which temporarily increases testing in areas where there has been a rise in cases.

The tests are being conducted at Founders Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park over the next few weeks.

You do have to make an appointment. More information about coronavirus testing can be found at doineedacovid19test.com.