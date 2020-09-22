CDC discourages trick or treating this Halloween

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has made recommendations on how to enjoy Halloween while still being safe this year.

With the coronavirus pandemic in mind, the CDC advises against trick or treating, indoor costume parties and haunted houses as they are considered high-risk activities.

The CDC recommends alternate activities such as pumpkin carving, outdoor scavenger hunts, virtual costume contests and movie nights with those who live in your home.