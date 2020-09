Forest Acres Police searching for missing man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Forest Acres Police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 30-year-old Thomas Scott Willoch, who was last seen by his family last Thursday morning. Officials say Willoch was last seen wearing no shirt and dark pants.

Willoch’s family says he suffers from a mental condition.

If you see him, you are asked to call the Forest Acres Police Department.