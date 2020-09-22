Local veteran celebrates ‘Ampuversary’ one year after losing leg to an alleged drunk driver

Hopkins, S.C. (WOLO) — Tuesday, Sept. 22, marks one year since a local veteran lost his leg after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. Cynthia Sims, 63, is suspected of driving drunk, crossing the median and hitting Everette Scott while he was on his motorcycle.

“This whole past year has all been a learning experience. But overall, it’s been pretty good. I have zero things to complain about,” said Scott.

On Sept. 22, 2019, Scott’s life changed forever when he was hit by an alleged drunk driver. It happened on Garners Ferry Road, heading toward Columbia.

“A year ago, I was doing what I love to do. I was riding my motorcycle, me and my cousins, and in a split second I went from feeling like I was on top of the world to on my back, hoping I would live another minute,” said Scott.

He not only lost his leg, but his pelvis was shattered and had to be replaced with plates.

“The pain has been out of this world, but it’s been nothing that I couldn’t deal. I just thank God for the support system that I have,” said Scott.

“I’m feeling blessed because of the fact that God has given us another chance to be with Everette and to enjoy him. I’m just happy,” said Everette’s mother, Yvette Lakin.

Now a year later, and thanks to a prosthetic, Scott can once again play with his daughter.

“It means everything. It means everything,” said Scott.

“Just seeing him carry on each and every day has been a joy,” said Lakin.

Sept. 22 is now known as a day of celebration, an ‘Ampuversary’ for Scott and his family.

“It’s time to celebrate. We made it through, he came through this ordeal with his head up. And we’re going to keep our heads up with him and just let him know how much we love him and appreciate him,” said Lakin.

“The Lord spared me, he looked out for me, and he kept me here for a reason. Hopefully, I fulfill whatever it is he has for me to do,” said Scott.

Last October, the bond for Sims was set at $60,000. She has not yet been convicted.