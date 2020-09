Police, community honoring life of Faye Swetlik

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Springdale Police will honor the memory of Faye Swetlik with a dedication ceremony tonight at 7 p.m. at the Felton C. Benton Park on Platt Springs road.

According to authorities, a tree will be planted and a bench dedicated to honor Faye, who was killed in February this year.

Police ask that those attending wear bright colors in honor of Faye.