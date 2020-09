SC for Ed to host ‘Stand Up and Step Out’ event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC for Ed is hosting an event tomorrow to protest after House lawmakers did not pass the Senate’s bill which would have given teachers and state employees a pay raise.

The ‘Stand Up and Step Out’ event will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday over a Facebook live on SC for Ed’s Facebook page.

Officials want teachers to take time off to join the event and voice their concerns.