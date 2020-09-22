Senator Lindsey Graham ‘dead set’ on confirming nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg

Senator Graham says given how 2020 has turned out a replacement is needed as soon as possible

(CNN) –Senator Lindsey Graham says he’s “dead set” on confirming president Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg.

Graham is now arguing they need to appoint a justice as soon as possible given how 2020 has turned out.

Meanwhile protesters gathered outside of the Senator’s Washington, DC home Monday.

Some upset with his support to quickly take-up a supreme court nomination before election day, following the death of Justice Ginsburg. Some call him a hypocrite after he said on record in both 2016 and 2018 that quote,

“If an opening comes in the last year of president trump’s term and the primary process has started, we’ll wait until the next election” to select a Justice.”