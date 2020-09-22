Tasty Tuesday: Family and Budget friendly – and super easy – Chicken Pot Pie

Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann make super yummy chicken pot pie

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — Feeding the family…even if it’s a big one…doesn’t have to be hard, or terribly expensive. Tyler Ryan, the Manmade Gourmet and Mary Ann Keim from MAK’s Meals have a simple recipe for chicken pot pie and pasta salad. You can make a ton of food cheap, and the best part is that it makes a ton of it, too!

Here is the recipe:

Two deep dish pie shells (frozen)

2 -3 roasted (cooked) chicken breasts OR one bag of frozen ready cooked pulled chicken breasts

1 can cream of chicken

1 can cream of celery

1 bag of frozen mixed vegetables

1 cup of shredded sharp or colby cheese

Salt, pepper, Nature’s Seasons, paprika, parsley

Dash of Worcestershire

1 egg and 1 teaspoon for egg wash

Directions:

Preheat oven 400°

Take one pie shell and put an “X” in the center. Bake for 5 min and put to side.

In large bowl, combine soup w spices and Worcestershire. Stir in vegetables, pulled chicken and cheese. Mix well. Pour mixture into pie shell.

CAREFULLY remove other pie shell from pan and gently place upside down on top of other pie. Pinch crust together. Cut 4 marks on pie to allow crust to rise. Put to side.

Crack egg in small bowl and wisk w water, parsley and paprika. Using pastry brush, coat the pie and crust. This will prevent burning and will bake to a beautiful golden brown.

Place pie in oven and bake until the crust is golden brown; about 20 minutes.

