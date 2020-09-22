Two teens arrested in high school break-in

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested 18-year-old Tyler Coon and 19-year-old Jason Corder in connection with a break-in at Gilbert High School last month.

Authorities say that on September 4, the Gilbert High School athletic department reported a missing banner, prompting officials to look at security camera footage. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Coon and Corder were seen walking around the school on August 30 around 2 a.m.

According to their warrants, both have been charged with second degree burglary.

Officials say Coon and Corder turned themselves in Saturday and have been released from the Lexington County Detention Center for meeting the conditions of their bond.