UofSC provides updated coronavirus data-September 21

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As of September 21, the University of South Carolina COVID-19 dashboard reports 95 total active cases on campus. Of those cases, 90 are students.

UofSC conducted 808 tests since last Friday with 25 returning positive, all of which were students. The percent positive rate since the last report on Friday is 3.2%. 38 tests are still pending at this time.