Carolina Crossroads construction project, including work on “Malfunction Junction”, set to begin in summer 2021

The five-phase project, which will cost around $1.6 billion, should be complete by 2029

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A part of I-26 popularly known as “Malfunction Junction” is set to receive a major face-lift in the summer of 2021.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation recently got the green light from the Army Corps of Engineers to begin construction on the Carolina Crossroads project in 2021.

Over the last few years, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has heard concerns about drivers trying to brave their way through what is commonly known as “Malfunction Junction.” Officials held public input meetings several times to listen to concerns, and also hear about how the interchange you can be improved.

Brian Klauk, the Project Manager for Carolina Crossroads, told ABC Columbia the new project, which will be one of the most expensive in state history, will address many of the issues posed by South Carolina’s commuters.

“Today, you have to shift lanes to go through to Charleston or shift lanes to go through to Spartanburg. In the after, it will be you can stay in the same lane, and it’s especially good for thru-travelers and for truckers to get where they need to go to stay in that same lane,” Klauk said.

This weekend, SCDOT officials secured a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers to begin work on the $1.6 billion project this summer.

The project is being split into five phases, and SCDOT officials look to knock out the first two, including Malfunction Junction, within a few years.

“Phase 1 is the reconstruction of the Colonial Life Boulevard and the I-126 interchange, and Phase 2 is the reconstruction of the Broad River Road and I-20 interchange. Both of those will be completely rebuilt and allow much more traffic to get on and off the interstate freely and more safely,” Klauk said.

The entire project, which includes fixing the Harbison Boulevard interchange and widening I-26 towards Broad River Road, is set to be complete by the end of the decade, but Klauk says it won’t take long for the project to make its mark on South Carolina.

“The Carolinas Crossroads project over its lifespan will add over $860 million to the local and state economy, and create over 1300 jobs. It’s going to save lives, reduce commute times, and really improve the economy of the State of South Carolina,” Klauk said.

SCDOT officials say most of the work on the project will be conducted off the interstate, including building ramps, bridge approaches, and relocating utilities. Most of the work will be completed overnight into the early morning, and between morning and evening peak times.

There will be times when drivers can expect delays starting next summer at the Colonial Life Boulevard/I-126 interchange, as well as the Broad River Road/I-20 interchange. The SCDOT will be providing daily information and updates surrounding the construction, such as temporary lane closures or ramp closures, online.