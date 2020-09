Home sales reach 14 year high

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Home sales are skyrocketing despite the coronavirus pandemic, with sales reaching a 14-year high last month. Compared to August of last year, home sales increased by more than 10%.

An economist from the National Association of Realtors says the sales will likely keep growing for the rest of 2020.

Experts say affordable homes could be harder to come by due to short supply.