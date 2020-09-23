Lexington High School cancels two football games due to COVID

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington High School was forced to cancel two varsity football games and reschedule one after a COVID-19 positive test resulted in the team being unable to play. According to the school, the decision does not impact junior varsity or B teams.

The Wildcats were scheduled to play Beaufort High (Sept. 25), White Knoll High (Oct. 2) and Ridge View High (Oct. 10). The game with White Knoll High will be played on Oct. 30.

Per Lexington 1, “Any COVID-19 exposure results in the quarantining of direct exposure (close contact for more than 15 minutes within less than six feet) to an individual(s) that tested positive for COVID-19.”

Individuals who purchased general admission tickets to the Sept. 25 game with Beaufort High can get a refund by bringing their purchased tickets to the LHS Athletic Ticket Office on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.