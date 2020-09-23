Lexington Police search for duo accused of stealing from Lowe’s

Lexington,SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police are looking for two women caught on surveillance video stealing from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

From the images released by Lexington police you can see the two woman each entering the store, and in additional pictures where the two women load a shopping cart with two vacuum cleaners authorities say they left the store without paying for September 7.

Officials say the two were seen leaving a short time later in a They left in a black four-door sedan. if you recognize either of these women or the car seen in these images, you are asked to contact Detective Heath if you have information about this case at 803-951-4642. Or as always you can send in an anonymous tip to crimestoppers by going to CrimeSC.com