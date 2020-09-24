Columbia, nation protest decision in Breonna Taylor case

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Demonstrators gathered at the State House last night to protest the Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not charge the officers directly involved in Breonna Taylor’s death in March. This decision also sparked many protests nationwide.

A grand jury did indict one of three officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s shooting, but did not bring any charges pertaining to her death. Former officer Brett Hankison is now facing charges for allegedly endangering neighbors in the apartment complex. Hankinson is now out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

Following the announcement, protests in Louisville turned violent overnight. Police say two officers were shot during demonstrations. Both officers are stable and are expected to be okay. One suspect is in custody.

Leaders say a strict curfew is in place in Louisville for the next three days. Kentucky’s Governor is deploying about 500 National Guard members to help.