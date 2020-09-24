DHEC, DAODAS offer resources to prevent opioid overdoses in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released a health advisory yesterday containing the preventative strategies for drug prescribers and prescription drug dispensers to combat the high number of opioid overdoses reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports say overdose rates are up by 50% compared to this time last year, and experts expect this trend to continue. In May alone, officials report responding to an estimated 915 overdoses, the most in a month in state history.

With numbers increasing, experts stress that help is still available. “Even in these times when we’ve had to hit ‘pause’ on so many parts of everyday life, treatment is still available throughout the state,” said Lee Dutton, Chief of Staff for the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS). “Our local service providers are delivering effective and safe care for patients via telephone and telehealth in areas where on-site services are reduced or eliminated during the COVID-19 crisis.”

For information on how to access treatment in our state, call 803-896-5555, or if you are experiencing substance use issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, call the 24/7 support line at 1-844-SC-HOPES.

DHEC offers additional information about opioid prevention at scdhec.gov/opioid-epidemic.