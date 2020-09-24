“Most violent” night of protest seen in Portland after Breonna Taylor grand jury announcement

PORTLAND (AP) – Portland police say protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at officers in Oregon’s largest city during a demonstration over a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Thirteen people were arrested and Portland police say the Wednesday night demonstration was the most violent they have seen in four months of nearly nightly unrest since the Minnesota death of George Floyd.

U.S. agents who were guarding a federal courthouse nearby offered assistance and the Portland police accepted because it was an “emergency.”

One officer was hit in the foot by a firebomb but not seriously injured.