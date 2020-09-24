Pedestrian killed in fatal collision on Two Notch Road in Richland

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Two Notch Road Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened at 11:17 p.m. at Two Notch Road near Maingate Drive.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2018 Dodge Challenger hit the pedestrian who was walking on the road.

Authorities say the pedestrian was taken to Prisma Health and later died from the injuries caused by the collision.

Officials say the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, wasn’t injured.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.