Richland County Coroner identifies man found in creek Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says he has identified the body found in a creek at the 5500 block of Lakeshore Drive in Columbia Wednesday as the body of Thomas Willoch.

Willoch had been reported missing since September 17 by his family. An autopsy will be completed to determine the cause of death. No foul play is suspected.