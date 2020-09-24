SC DEW: Increase in initial unemployment insurance claims in SC

1/2 (Courtesy: SC DEW) Officials report an increase in unemployment insurance claims in the week of Sept. 13 - 19.

2/2 (Courtesy: SC DEW) Initial unemployment insurance claims map by SC counties in the week of Sept. 13 - 19.



SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported an increase in initial unemployment insurance claims last week.

Officials say in the week of September 13 – 19, 4,933 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance in South Carolina.

According to SC DEW, that’s an increase of 650 initial claims from the week prior.

On their intrastate map showing unemployment insurance claims by counties, Greenville has the highest number of claims in the state at 450, with Richland not far behind with 435 claims.

SC DEW says in the last 27 weeks, there has been a total of 744,576 initial unemployment insurance claims filed in South Carolina.

Officials say SC DEW has paid more than $4 billion in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (For the self-employed and others)

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program ($600 per week)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (Extension of benefits for 13 weeks)

Extended Benefits (Additional 16 weeks of benefits after PEUC)

The U.S. Department of Labor reported today that 870,000 people filed for unemployment insurance last week.

The department also said more than 26 million Americans are still receiving some sort of unemployment insurance benefits as of the week ending on September 5.