SLED investigating officer-involved shooting
Darlington, S.C. (WPDE)–The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says there was an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is leading the investigation.
Community members said more than a dozen officers are on Trexler Avenue off of North Main Street in Darlington County.
The Sheriff’s Office also says there’s a vehicle crash related to the shooting incident; South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crarsh.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release a statement later in the morning.