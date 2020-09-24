SLED investigating officer-involved shooting

Darlington, S.C. (WPDE)–The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says there was an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is leading the investigation.

Community members said more than a dozen officers are on Trexler Avenue off of North Main Street in Darlington County.

The Sheriff’s Office also says there’s a vehicle crash related to the shooting incident; South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crarsh.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release a statement later in the morning.