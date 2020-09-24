Sumter Police offering up to $3,500 for shooting, robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is offering an up to $3,500 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of a man suspected of a robbery and shooting that left a victim paralyzed.

Authorities say 21-year-old Travon Derrell Ragin has been identified as a suspect accused of ambushing and firing into a vehicle, striking the driver, at Ash Street and Northwestern Avenue on May 31.

Ragin is wanted on charges of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

Anyone with information about where Ragin may be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372). Tips may also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.