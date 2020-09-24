Tactical Medical Solutions expanding operations in Anderson County, creating 21 jobs

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)– Tactical Medical Solutions LLC says they are expanding operations in Anderson County through building a new facility located at 1250 Harris Bridge Road in Anderson. The expansion will allow the company to meet growing demands while increasing research and development capabilities. Tactical Medical Solutions is investing more than $1.7 million in the expansion which is projected to create 21 jobs.

Tactical Medical Solutions provides emergency response supplies and customized kits for federal agencies, law enforcement and medical personnel both in the U.S. and abroad.

“We are excited to expand our facility in Anderson to allow us to better serve our customers and provide quality employment opportunities to our community. Anderson provides a great place for businesses and families to grow together. The business-friendly environment and high-quality workforce has further secured our commitment to the county.” said Tactical Medical Solutions LLC Founder and Co-Chairman Ross Johnson.

Those interested in working with Tactical Medical Solutions should go to www.tacmedsolutions.com/Contact-us.