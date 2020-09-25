Another late batch of COVID-19 test results sent in to DHEC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A second round of late COVID-19 test results were reported to DHEC this week.

DHEC said the lab failed to report thousands of tests from July to September 23.

On Sept. 24, the urgent care clinic chain Doctors Care reported more than 7,000 negative and positive test results to DHEC. About 400 of them were positive.

DHEC reminded labs that positive and negative results are required to be reported to DHEC within 24 hours or face punishment if it repeatedly delays results.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Augusta University Healthcare system in Georgia failed to report the results of 15,000 coronavirus tests.