UofSC: Nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its coronavirus dashboard with the latest data as of Thursday.

UofSC reports nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday, seven of which are students. This brings the total number of active cases on campus to 88.

UofSC says 1,560 coronavirus tests were conducted since Monday, which yielded a percent positive rate of 0.71%.

For a full look at the coronavirus dashboard, visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.