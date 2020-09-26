WATCH: Game Day guidelines at Williams-Brice

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — It is game time.

The University of South Carolina kicks off its football season Saturday and the Athletics Department has released a set of guidelines, new for the 2020 season.

Besides premium seating, all ticketing will be conducted through mobile-ticketing.

Parking lots controlled by the Athletics Department will open 2.5 hours before each game, with spots in Gamecock Park and the Fairgrounds only available to patrons with tickets for that days game. Parking lots close 90 minutes after each game’s conclusion.

Tailgating is discouraged, and tents are prohibited. Large groups will be asked to disperse.

Shuttle service will only be available for students with a valid Carolina Card, not the public.

Stadium gates open two hours prior to kickoff. Face coverings over the nose and mouth are required for entry and in all common areas throughout the stadium. A face shield is not a sufficient face covering.

All concessions will be conducted in a cashless manner with credit, debit and mobile-pay options. Concession lines will be marked for distancing.

All bathrooms will have a modified layout and an attendant to ensure proper distancing.